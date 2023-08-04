The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Shirley Rae Ferguson
SHIRLEY RAE FERGUSON, 88, of Kenova, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. She was born May 7, 1935, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ralph and Flora Ferguson Holland. She was a cashier at Tri State IGA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Earl Ferguson; her daughter, Sheree Lynn Armstrong; a son-in-law, Greg Frisby and sister Billie Stewart. Shirley is survived by a son, Billy R. (Melody) Ferguson; a daughter, Pamela Frisby; son-in-law Terry Armstrong; sister Carol (Thurman) Slone; brother Gary (Jina) Holland; brother-in-law Tom Stewart; six grandchildren, Phoenix (Dannie) Dyer, Jamie (Melissa) Ferguson, Crystal (Mark) Jackson, Christopher Frisby, Lindsay (John) Tatum and T.J. (Tara) Armstrong; seven special great-grandchildren, Raelyn, Jenna, Julia, Addison, Ellie, Irelynn and Faith. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Dave Cardwell officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

