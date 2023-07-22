The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SHIRLEY TEMPLE PAULEY, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, July 20, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Ray Vance officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Shirley was born February 6, 1937, in Julian, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harrison Tyler and Zella Bias Tyler Stone. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Delmont "Joe" Pauley and a daughter, Cristi Sabrina Pauley. She was survived by her sons, Rickie Pauley and Gregory Pauley; a daughter, Tina Marie Crawford; and grandchildren Bert Haren II, Brian Bowen, Tabatha Rowe, Halea Pauley, Keesha Skaggs, Kenneth Crabtree II, and Toshenna Carter; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was a member of 5th Avenue Freewill Baptist Church. When she was able, Shirley enjoyed cooking for friends and family and helped with potluck dinners at the church. She dedicated her entire married life to her large family of 32. In her younger years she was an avid league bowler with husband "Joe" and won many bowling tournament trophies. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you