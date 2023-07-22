SHIRLEY TEMPLE PAULEY, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, July 20, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Ray Vance officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Shirley was born February 6, 1937, in Julian, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harrison Tyler and Zella Bias Tyler Stone. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Delmont "Joe" Pauley and a daughter, Cristi Sabrina Pauley. She was survived by her sons, Rickie Pauley and Gregory Pauley; a daughter, Tina Marie Crawford; and grandchildren Bert Haren II, Brian Bowen, Tabatha Rowe, Halea Pauley, Keesha Skaggs, Kenneth Crabtree II, and Toshenna Carter; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was a member of 5th Avenue Freewill Baptist Church. When she was able, Shirley enjoyed cooking for friends and family and helped with potluck dinners at the church. She dedicated her entire married life to her large family of 32. In her younger years she was an avid league bowler with husband "Joe" and won many bowling tournament trophies. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- The story behind the giant animal statues on US 60
- Four troopers fired as WVSP housecleaning continues
- Shannon Marie Abbott
- Chuck Landon: MU hoops recruiting differs from WVU
- Herd football team enjoys a day at Great American Ball Park
- Huntington Police release bodycam footage of fatal shooting, identify officer involved
- UPDATE: Ohio man accused of shooting trooper fatally shot by State Police
- Three graduate from drug court program
- Library, park board express concerns over excess levy discussions
- Construction continues on Sandy's Gaming near Ashland
Collections
- Photos: Dollar Dip Day at Austin's Homemade Ice Cream
- Photos: Hurricane tops Barboursville in 9-10-year-old Little League Softball state final
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducts Job Fair
- Photos: Tour of Sandy's Gaming construction in Ashland
- Photos: Dr. Des Coveries Wild Animal Show
- Photos: West Virginia Reptile Expo at the DoubleTree
- Photos: Novice Chess League at Barboursville Public Library
- Photos: Austin Pleasants conducts football camp at Dawson-Bryant High School
- Photos: Huntington Dance Theatre hosts lemonade stand at The Market