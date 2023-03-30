SIDNEY G. JONES JR., 61 of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died March 26 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Graveside service and burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.

