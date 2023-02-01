Simon Daniel Perry
SYSTEM

SIMON DANIEL PERRY, 92, beloved Marshall University political science professor who inspired generations of students, passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2023, in the embrace of his loving wife of sixty-six years, Frances Hickman Perry.

Simon was born on January 16, 1931, in Baisden, West Virginia. He grew up in a farmhouse on Gilbert Creek in Mingo County with his beloved parents, Hallie Cline and Uley Perry, his brothers and sisters, and his Uncle Milt Thompson. As he once wrote to his parents, he loved his childhood: "Sitting on the front porch on Sunday afternoons listening to all of the adults talk about politics, religion, and the end of time…I have never found a kinder, more loving place or a place with greater goodness than that found on Gilbert Creek." His childhood would inform his politics, shape his priorities, and provide the background for many of his memorable classroom stories.

