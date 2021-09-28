SISTER ROSE McBREEN CSJ, 104, died a peaceful death at Mount St. Joseph in Wheeling on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Anna Brady McBreen; her brothers, Cornelius and Joseph McBreen; and her sister, Anne Simpkins She is survived by a sister, Rose Marie Cunningham of Pleasantville, N.J., several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Born Gretchen Cecilia McBreen, of Epiphany Parish in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sr. Rose entered the Congregation at St. Joseph in Wheeling on January 6, 1941. Upon reception into the novitiate, she became known as Sister Rose Immaculate, a name she shortened in the late 1960s to simply Rose. Sister received a Bachelor of Science degree from Mount St. Joseph College in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was certified to teach biology, art, and home economics. Later she received a Master of Science in Education degree from Duquesne University. She also studied art at the University of Hawaii, Temple University and at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., for a full year -- living on campus.
As a teacher, Sister Rose ministered at Corpus Christi and Blessed Martin Grade Schools, St. Joseph Academy, and Central Catholic High School in Wheeling; Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg; Fairmont Catholic High School; and St. Joseph High School in Huntington. From 1984-2003, she participated in social ministry to women in need by her endeavors at Madonna House and the Sisters of St. Joseph House of Hospitality in East Wheeling.
Sister Rose retired to Mount St. Joseph in 2004, where she lived until her death. She brought a lot of joy to her sisters and staff. She was quick to smile, loved to sing and enjoyed celebrating with others. Sr. Rose had deep compassion for people who are homeless and children in need. Sr. Rose enjoyed art and left a lovely collection of original paintings. Due to continued pandemic restrictions, the vigil service will be available via Zoom on Tuesday, September 28, at 4 p.m. Eastern time. Those interested in attending, please email Rose Mathes at rmathes@csjoseph.org. The funeral liturgy will be livestreamed on Wednesday, September 29, at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Online condolences and a link for the livestream are available by visiting Sister’s obituary at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com.
