SISTER SYLVIA ROSE ROLLAND, SAC, a member of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 94, at St. Mary’s Convent Infirmary in Huntington, W.Va. She was born on February 25, 1926, in Carnegie, Pa., the daughter of the late Jacob and Hedwig Tietz Rolland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Twila Guido. She is survived by her niece, Janice Doty from Dover, Tenn. Sister Sylvia Rose came from Pittsburgh, Pa., to enter the Pallottine Missionary Sisters in Huntington, W.Va., on September 8, 1947. She made her first vows on August 15, 1950, and her final vows on August 15, 1956. Shortly after her first profession, she took courses in catechetics at the Catholic University in Washington, D.C., and then was assigned as a Catechetical Instructor in Askum, Ill., where she served for eight years. She was then sent to Viterbo College in LaCrosse, Wis., where she majored in Elementary Education. She then taught several years at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Laurel, Md. In 1963, she was transferred to Huntington, W.Va., where she sat up and operated the first Print Shop at St. Mary’s Hospital. In 1969, she was asked to go to Rome as a Secretary at the Generalate of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters. After completing her assignment in Rome, she obtained her B.A. in Library Science from Spalding College, Louisville, Ky., in 1978, and then served as a Librarian, first in Florissant, Mo., at the Pallottine Renewal Center and then at St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington, W.Va., from 1981-1991. After retiring from the School of Nursing, she continued her work as a librarian in the library of St. Mary’s Convent and served as a volunteer in the mail room at St. Mary’s Hospital. In 2000, her frail health forced her to move to St. Mary’s Convent Infirmary where she remained the rest of her life. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral services. Sister Sylvia Rose’s body will be interred at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va., with the other Pallottine Sisters. A memorial service will be held later when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
