SONDRA “LEE” RICE, 59, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away along with her life partner, Laurie Ann Hall, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Chris Cologrosso and Rev. R.W. Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Thompson Cemetery at Genoa, W.Va. Lee was born April 12, 1961, in Ohio, a daughter of the late James Edward and Shirley Thompson Peters. Lee was a truck driver for CRST Logistics. Two brothers, Jamie and Darrel Peters, also preceded her in death. Survivors include two sons, Trinity “T.D.” Rice (Melissa K.) and Jeramy Shane “Jerz” Rice (Heidi); her grandchildren, Tristan, T.D. Jr., Sherman, Matthew, Shelby, Harlee, Eden, Dakota and Ethan, and great-grandson, Noelan James; a brother, Glenn Peters (Patti) of Richlands, N.C.; great- uncles and -aunts, Roy Thompson Jr. (Fern), Dicey Thompson, James “Bub” Runyon; and lifelong friend, JoAnn Chainey; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Morris Funeral Home. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Hugh Ekberg and CRST Company, Kim Kuhnle and Kuhnle Brothers Trucking of Newbury, Ohio, all of her family and friends who have offered their support, and to Morris Funeral Home.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.