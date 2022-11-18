Sonja Mae Workman

SONJA MAE WORKMAN, of Harts, W.Va., passed away November 9, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Alexandria (Josh) Beckett, and grandkids: Addilynn, Alana, Brooklyn and Jeremy Beckett. She is also survived by her sister, Racheal, nieces and nephews,and her father, Cliff. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.

