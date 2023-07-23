SR. ANGELA MADERA, S.A.C. died July 20, 2023 after long illness. She was the daughter of the late Merle and Anna Hession Madera. She was the third of seven children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew and Michael Madera and three sisters, Jane McTighe, Marjory Hayes and Nancy Gallagher. She is survived by Mr. and Mrs. Martin Madera of Laurel, Md., and multiple nieces and nephews. The family remained very close over the years through letters, phone calls and visits whenever possible.
Sr. Angela entered the Novitiate of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters on February 2, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va. She made her first profession on August 15, 1950. After Profession she was transferred to Ashkum, Ill., where she taught religious education to public school children. The next year she went to St. Louis University where she obtained her B.S. as a Radiology Technologist. After her graduation in 1955 she returned to Huntington, W.Va., where she served in the X-Ray Department for eight years before being transferred to Sacred Heart Hospital in Richwood, W.Va., where she worked for 2 years. For a number of years Sister was needed at home to care for her mother until her death. She then served about 5 years in the X-ray department of St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon, W.Va. In 1996, she returned to Huntington and served as a Pastoral Care Minister until her retirement.
