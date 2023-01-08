Sr. Rosalie CSJ Bucci
SR. ROSALIE (MARY DELPHINE) BUCCI, CSJ, daughter of the late Michael and Mica Girardi Bucci, died peacefully at Mount St. Joseph on January 4, 2023. She was born March 2, 1930, in Williamson, W.Va.

In addition to her parents, Sr. Rosalie was preceded in death by her brothers Rossy and Philip, her sister Louise, and Louise's husband Carl Riggs. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, cousins, friends and members of her community.

