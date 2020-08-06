STACEY LYNN FLEEMAN, 43, of Huntington, wife of Jason Fleeman, died July 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a secretary at Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted noon Aug. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
