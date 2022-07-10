Stacy Lu Reynolds
STACY LU REYNOLDS, 63, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born April 4, 1959, in Lawrence, Pa., a daughter of the late Robert Mechem Reynolds and Carol Ann Caminite Copley. She was the Finance Manager with Covenant House; was a graduate of Marshall University; and was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Nicci Dille of Barboursville and Jared and Laura Dille of Huntington; a daughter and son-in-law, Nicole Dille and Clarence Faulk of Westmoreland, Huntington, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Chayton, Payton, Brooklynn, Meadow and Kaiden; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert Joseph "Bob" and Angela Reynolds of Barboursville; and two nephews, Frankie Reynolds and Bobby Reynolds. A Celebration of Life will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

