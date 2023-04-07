Stacy Renee Music Smith

STACY RENEE MUSIC SMITH, 42 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday April 2, 2023. She was born May 11, 1980, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wanda and Charles Skeens; grandfather Robert A. Fudge Sr., and aunt Jenny Fudge. She is survived by her parents, Diana and Robert Fudge and Paul and Linda Music; husband Brad Smith; two children, Kelsey and Elliott Smith; three siblings, Charles "Chuck" (Tabby) Music, J.D. Music, and Mikayla Fudge; grandmother Wilma "Sissy" Fudge; two nieces, Emily and Taylar Music; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles "Smittie" and Charlotte Smith; brother-in-law Owen Smith; and special friend Richard Cremeans. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

