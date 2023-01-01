Stanley "Dale" Eggleton
STANLEY "DALE" EGGLETON, age 74, of Teays Valley passed peacefully into heaven on December 27, 2022, while surrounded by his children. Dale is survived by his children Jodi (Eric) Johnson and Craig (Danielle) Eggleton; his grandchildren Tate, Zane, and Claire Johnson and Levi, Riley, and Malachi Eggleton; one sister, Wilma (John) Daniels; two nieces and a nephew. Dale was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Valeria Eggleton. Friends may visit the family Monday, January 2, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral service for Dale will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, 25526, with Pastor Seth Polk officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting Dale's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to handle the Eggleton family arrangements.

