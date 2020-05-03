STANLEY “DUANE” BUNN SR. — 1945-2020. It is with heavy heart and anguish we are announcing the passing of Stanley Duane Bunn Sr. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, from complications derived from COVID-19. He was 75 years of age. Duane was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, Vietnam Veteran, church leader, athlete, coach, adviser for Junior Achievement, longtime leader with Boy Scouts of America and various other civic organizations. He served as Scoutmaster, District Commissioner, Muskogee District Eagle Scout Review Board leader and earned the distinguished Silver Beaver Award with the Boy Scouts. Duane was preceded in death by his father, O’Neill Vernon Bunn, and Glenna Louise (Donahoe) Bunn. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., in 1945. Duane has been survived by his wife, Wanda Priscilla Bangle Bunn (celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on April 9), son, S. Duane Bunn Jr., daughter-in-law, Cynthia Bunn, granddaughter, Taylor Christina Bunn, grandson-in-law, Nicholas Pinelli, granddaughter, Jordan Alexa Bunn, son, Brian Bunn, grandson, Trevor Nathan Bunn, son, Damon Bunn, daughter-in-law, Amber (Knox) Bunn, granddaughter, Ella Mae Vivian Bunn, sister, Rhonda Rowland (Bunn), her husband, Robert, and daughter, Sarah. Mr. Bunn was accepted into MIT, offered a full academic scholarship to Ohio State, attended the University of Florida, graduated from Jones College with a degree in Accounting and attended the University of North Florida, working toward his MBA. He had a very successful career in accounting/finance. He spent many years as the Treasurer of Florida Wire and Cable Company, worked at American Express and then retired from Citibank. Additionally, Mr. Bunn earned his Certified Cash Manager designation and had a real estate license. When he wasn’t working, he was volunteering with sports teams, Boy Scouts, activities at Trinity Lutheran Church, time with his family, children and grandchildren. For many years, Mr. Bunn would decorate their yard and dress up as Santa Claus. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed music and singing karaoke with the Jacksonville Florida Karaoke Club. Mr. Bunn was a lifelong University of Florida Gator and Jacksonville Jaguars fan! Go Gators/DUUUVAL! Mr. Bunn will be interred at Jacksonville National Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony, which will be performed along with military color guard services during April 2021. Services under the care of Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1203 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
