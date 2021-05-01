STANLEY ELLIS ELLIOTT, 74, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home by Brother Jack Marcum and Pastor Michael Dillon. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. He was born January 11, 1947, in Cove Gap, W.Va., a son of the late Elmer Pete and Dicie Marie Finley Elliott. Following graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served one tour in Vietnam, where he was awarded a Purple Heart. Stanley was a retired shop teacher at Wayne High School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Elliott, and three brothers, Ward, Elmer and Acie Elliott. Survivors include his loving wife, Glenda Kay Frasher Elliott; two daughters, Gina Burcham and husband Barney of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Mandi Maynard and husband Allan of Genoa, W.Va.; one son, Todd Elliott and wife Angie of Wayne, W.Va.; three sisters, Mary Elliott of Wayne, W.Va., Lillie Hall and husband Bill of Ceredo, W.Va., and Sharon Elliott of Elkridge, Md.; a brother, Jason Elliott of Redford, Mich.; four grandchildren, Randal Todd Elliott and wife Samantha, Tyler Chase Elliott and wife Megan, Olivia Kay Maynard and Luke Elliott Burcham; two great-grandchildren, Zeke and Cash Elliott; his “adopted” daughter, Shellie Ramey; and special friends, Glen “Railhead” Ratliff, Mike and Xan Mooney and their children Alexa and Drake. Friends may call from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington, along with his nurses and caregivers, Kristy, Berta, Barbara Jean, Rita and Joanna, for their outstanding care and love. 

