STANLEY RAY THACKER, 70 of Kenova died May 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. May 11 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 10 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department or Hospice of Huntington. www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you