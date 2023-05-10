STANLEY RAY THACKER, 70, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Akers and Pastor Tony Cicenas officiating. Stanley was born August 29, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late John Harrison and Katherine Elizabeth Thacker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Thacker and Bobby Dale Thacker; two nieces, Cheryl Thacker and Buffy Arthur and two brothers-in-law, Roger Haynie and Ralph Selby and a sister-in-law, Sandra Thacker. He is survived by five sisters, Betty June Haynie, Katie J. Brammer (Larry), Edra Selby, Helen Faye Rickman (Charlie) and Elizabeth A. Ewan (Stan) and one brother, John Thacker Jr; sister-in-law Judy Thacker and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department, The Kenova Police Department, The church family at First Baptist Church of Kenova and his Sunday School Agape Class and especially Tim Bias and Eddie Marcum for their love, understanding and support for Stanley during his lifetime. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department or Hospice of Huntington. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
