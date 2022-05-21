STEFANI GEORGETTE ANGEL, 32, of South Charleston, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born March 6, 1990, in South Charleston, a daughter of Robert Franklin and Brenda Eplin Angel. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents George and Betty Eplin, and her paternal grandparents George and Ruth Angel. Stefani was a 2009 graduate of South Charleston High School and attended Rock Branch Independent Church. In addition to her parents, survivors include her fiancé Jeremy Copley of Kenova, W.Va.; one sister and brother-in-law, Jesika and Joe Louther of Charleston; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert Angel Jr. (Kelly) and Dannie Angel, all of North Carolina; her loving Fur Baby "Ruger" and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion, with Garrett Hale officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Sunday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you