STELLA MAE HENSON, of Fort Mill, S.C., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., and of Wilmington, Del., passed away on January 23, 2021, at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill, S.C., after a short illness and complications from COVID-19. Stella was born July 19, 1930, in Wayne County, W.Va. She was the oldest child of Esbon and Lydia Spaulding Moore. She attended and graduated from Huntington East High School in 1947 and The Wiseman School of Business. Stella retired from Prestera Mental Health Center in Huntington, W.Va., at the end of her working career. Stella was a member of Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene in West Virginia, and more recently Grace Community United Methodist Church in Fort Mill, S.C. Stella was preceded in death by her husband, Opie Clyde Henson. She and Clyde met at church and spent the past 20 years growing old together, until he passed away in July of last year. Stella is survived by her daughter, Debra Sansom Lee and Paul, her son-in-law, her beloved granddaughter, Stasi Sherlock and her husband Joseph, and her great-grandchildren, Declan and Mackenzie Sherlock, all residing in Tega Cay, S.C. She is also survived by her sister, Faye Webb (Charles Sr.), and her brother, Dallas (Wilma) Moore of Huntington, W.Va. She is also survived by four nieces and a nephew, Sherry (Jim) Hamilton, Cathi (Mark) Collins and Connie Fizer, all of Huntington, also Joni (Mike) Byus of Boardman, Ohio, and Charles Jr. (Melissa) of Lexington, S.C. She is also survived by many great-nieces and -nephews. The family would like to thank the entire staff at The Blake at Baxter Village Senior Living Facility for their loving care and support while she lived there. Donations or memorials may be made to the Hospice and Community Care Center in Rock Hill, S.C., or to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va., in recognition of their caring for the entire family, as well as the patient at end of life. Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is proudly serving the family of Mrs. Stella Mae Henson.
