STEPHANIE DIANE JONES DIAMOND, 68, of Inwood, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, mother of Nicholas Diamond of Cross Junction, Va., and Natasha Diamond of Mayer, Ariz., died May 7 in Winchester Medical Center. She was a retired Jefferson County, W.Va., schoolteacher. The family will host a private memorial service at a later date. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is directing local arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- McElroy wins Democratic primary in House of Delegates’ District 26
- Tudor's Biscuit World faces labor complaint from feds
- A guide to the May 10 primary election in West Virginia
- Crews recover body of Milton man swept away in floodwaters
- Weather officials call Huntington flooding ‘once in a generation’ event
- Huntington restaurant owner accuses employee of embezzlement; criminal charges pending
- Equipment sale a hit for Herd fans
- UPDATE: Cabell sheriff says missing man has been located
- Smalley, Neely, Pauley elected to Cabell BOE
- Letter to the editor: Republicans will cut Social Security
Collections
- Photos: Huntington High School Prom
- Photos: Heavy rain causes flash flooding around Cabell County
- Photos: Mother's Day in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Readers share May flood photos
- Photos: Cleanup continues following Friday's flash flooding
- Photos: Kentucky Derby celebrations in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Gov. Jim Justice visits Huntington to view flood damage
- Photos: Mother's Day at Camden Park
- Photos: Mountwest conducts graduation ceremony
- Photos: Mad Hatter's Tea Party