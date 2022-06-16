STEPHEN ALAN MORRIS, 68, of Milton, father of Matthew Harold Morris, died June 14 at home. He retired as a Senior Executive Representative in Pharmaceutical Sales for Johnson & Johnson. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. June 18 at Chapman's Mortuary with visitation after 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in White Chapel Memoria Gardens, Barboursville. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

