STEPHEN ALAN MORRIS, 68, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 27, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Harold "Mooney" and Helen Dixie Jarrell Morris. Steve was a graduate of Huntington East High School and attended Marshall University and after joining the U.S. Navy attended University of Maryland. He was a corpsman in the U.S. Navy. He retired as a Senior Executive Representative in Pharmaceutical Sales for 36 years with Johnson and Johnson. He loved Marshall University and the family would like donations in lieu of flowers to be sent to the Big Green Club, (P.O. Box 1360, Huntington, WV, 25715) in his name. Survivors include his son, Matthew Harold Morris of Milton; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Cheri Morris of Milton; two nieces and their husbands, Alison and Jordan Anderson of Richmond, Va., and Ashley and Jordan White of Milton, W.Va.; and his pride and joy, Marco, his dog. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary with Rev. Paris Workman officiating. Burial with military honors rendered by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16, will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit after 11 a.m. Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary and condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- W.Va.’s 50-50 custody law now in effect
- Michael Maddox
- Artist known for regional portraits, landscapes dies
- New principals approved for Huntington East Middle, Spring Hill Elementary
- Chuck Landon: Build new MU baseball stadium -- now
- BUSINESS BEAT: New cannabis dispensary to open in Huntington
- Chuck Landon: New MU cagers raising eyebrows
- UPDATE: Thousands still without power after strong storm
- Martin goes from Marshall baseball star to CEO of health care company
- MU Board of Governors to meet in special session on proposed baseball stadium
Collections
- Photos: Rainbow Formal at the Memorial Student Center
- Photos: KidsFest concludes with dance party at Pullman
- Photos: 31st annual Old Central City Days
- Photos: Nitro Lady Wildcats Summer Hoops Shootout
- Photos: Marshall Football conducts one-day camp
- Photos: Art in the Park
- Photos: HPD swears in four new probationary officers
- Photos: Mayor Joseph L. Williams Jr. Fire Station groundbreaking ceremony
- Photos: Free Fishing Days
- Photos: St. Cloud Commons Splash Pad