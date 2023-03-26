Christian Carson

STEPHEN "CHRISTIAN" CARSON of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 9, 2023. He was born to Stephen Carson (Huntington) and Leann Dingess Edwards (David) (Mt. Juliet, Tenn.) 25 years ago. He left behind his beloved sister, Madelyn Spangler of Milton, W.Va., who adored him, sister Elizabeth Carson (Charleston), brother Anthony Carson (Augusta, Ga.), stepbrothers Cameron and Grant Edwards (Nashville); maternal grandparents Donald and Billie Sharon Dingess (Wharton, W.Va.) who cherished him; and Aunt Lisa Godwin (Derek) of Charleston and Uncle Donny Dingess (Kellie) (Durham, N.C.) who loved him. Cousins are Shawna and Connor Tyree (Charleston) and Addison and Alyvia Dingess (Durham, N.C.). Christian also left behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his beloved Jada Kuhn, who attended high school with him and now lives in Maine.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you