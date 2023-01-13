Stephen Christopher Day
STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER DAY, "CHRIS" 60, of Huntington, went home with the Lord on January 10, 2023, at his home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2023, at the Ceredo Christian Baptist Church by Pastor Raymond Lewis. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. He was born on May 17, 1962, to Judy Day and the late Charles "Walt" Day. He was a 1980 graduate of Buffalo High School. He was a former employee of Big Bear and Harts and retired from Walmart in 2011. Chris was a lifetime member of Ceredo Christian Baptist Church where he become pastor in 2012. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of forty years, Jackie "Sue." He also leaves behind sons Stephen Christopher Day II and wife Sara of Kenova, and Shawn Michael Day and wife Brittani of Hurricane, W.Va.; and also, his grandchildren Branson and Madelyn Day of Kenova, Dalton Day, Emerson and Aubri Howard of Hurricane and Ceana Riley of Proctorville, Ohio; sister Misty Maynard (Steve) and nephew Zander, all of Huntington. Also, special neighbors Mark and Lori Booth and their boys Brady, Brock and Bruin. In addition to his family, he leaves behind a host of family, friends and church family. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ceredo Christian Baptist Church, PO Box 189, Ceredo, WV 25507. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.

