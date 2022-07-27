Stephen Clark Morton
SYSTEM

STEPHEN CLARK MORTON, age 67, of Diamondhead, Miss., came face-to-face with his Lord and Savior on July 19, 2022. His family is bringing him home to Hamlin, W.Va., for a Celebration of his Life to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, W.Va., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Pastor Robert Fulton will be officiating. Steve was employed with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. for 39-1/2 years. Steve enjoyed his work and spending time with his family.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Clark Morton Jr., sister Debra Morton, and his father-in-law Billy Arthur. Survivors include his loving wife of 38-1/2 years, Carole Morton; mother Norma Morton of Hamlin, W.Va.; sister Karen Morton of Hamlin, W.Va.; brother Paul Morton of Knoxville, Tenn.; niece Megan Morton Hedley (John); great-nephews Luca and August Hedley; nephew Mathew Clark Morton; uncle Doug Smith (Evelyn); mother-in-law Hazel Arthur, brothers-in-law David Arthur (Penny), Terry Arthur (Sandy), Mark Arthur (Wendy); sisters-in-law Pamela Arthur Young, Lisa Arthur Gilbert (Arthur), Sonya Arthur Laney (Fred); and many nieces and nephews.

