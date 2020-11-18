STEPHEN CRAIG SHY, DO, MBA, 69, of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Dr. Shy was born December 8, 1950, in Kenova, WV, to the late Joe Henry Shy and the late Willa Dean Allen Shy. He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Nancy Shy; son, Stephen C. Shy II, DO (Cindy) of Huntington; son, Stacey Shy (Jody) of Huntington; daughter, Stephanie McCloud (Larry) of Huntington; brother, Joe Allen Shy, DO (Sarah) of Rome, GA; sister, Vickie Smith (David) of Huntington; brother, D. Grant Shy, DO (Tracy) of Huntington; sister-in-law, Judy Finley (and the late Dale Finley) of Huntington; sister-in-law, Sandy Hale (Jim) of Huntington; grandchildren, Stephen C. Shy III, Paige Shy, Cody Shy, Sammy Shy, Michael Shy, Landon Shy, Austin McCloud, Karli McCloud and Branson McCloud; and many, many nieces and nephews. Dr. Shy was a 1968 graduate of Buffalo High School in Wayne County. After serving as a medic in the U.S. Army Special Forces from 1969 to 1971, he enrolled in Alderson Broaddus College in Philippi, WV, where he graduated in 1977. He obtained his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, WV, in 1982, and his Master of Business Administration from the University of South Florida in 1997. Dr. Shy had a private family practice from 1983 until 1999, when he and Robert A. Hess, MD, founded Ohio Valley Physicians to provide physician staffing and management services for a small, struggling hospital in Ironton, OH. As Ohio Valley Physicians partnered with additional hospitals, Dr. Shy became medical director of the emergency departments of Highlands Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, KY, and Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, OH. Today, their company, now called OVP HEALTH, employs more than 300 people across five states, providing a wide range of high-quality emergency department and hospitalist services, primary care, and addiction treatment and recovery services. A Wayne County, WV, native, Dr. Shy was devoted to his community, serving as a member of the Wayne County Board of Education from 1984 until 1990, and as a member of Church of Christ at Fifth Street in Huntington. He will be remembered as a caring healer and educator who always put family first; a driven professional, dedicated to hard work and excellence; and a selfless friend, who would routinely go out of his way to help people. But above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Out of an abundance of caution, and to prevent the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus, visitation and graveside services will be conducted privately. A private viewing for immediate family will take place Wednesday, November 18, at 1 p.m., with private graveside services for remaining family and church family at Hillcrest Cemetery at 2:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family.
