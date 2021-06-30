STEPHEN DOUGLAS SPURLOCK, 42 of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born January 26, 1979, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Douglas Ray and Rose Lea Nicely Spurlock of Glenwood, W.Va. He was a self-employed handyman, a graduate of Cabell Midland High School and was Baptist by faith. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Alexis Rae Spurlock, Marlee Rain Spurlock; two sisters, Melissa Spurlock and Angela Bantaa, all of Barboursville; two nephews, James Caleb (Caitlin) Bantaa and Cole Bantaa; one great-niece, Maci Bantaa; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to services on Thursday at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

