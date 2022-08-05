Stephen Hornsby Bias

STEPHEN HORNSBY BIAS, 72 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 2, 1949, in Harlan, Ky., the son of the late Wetzel Lee and Loretta Hornsby Bias. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Bias Smith and a son, Stephen Craig Bias. He was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University. He was formerly employed by Special Metals and Rockwell Corporation. He was a member of the National Guard for many years. He is survived by his sons, Brett Dunbar Bias and wife Lauren, Connor Lockett Bias, and Dylan Reed (Suzi) Bias, two grandsons, a granddaughter and a sister, Janis Kingery. Private family services will be held. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.

