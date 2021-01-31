STEPHEN KENT MULLENS SR., 69, of Jacksonville, Florida, by way of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after an exhausted battle with COVID-19. Stephen was born on February 5, 1951, to his mother, Mildred Pierce, and his father, Claude Carper Mullens, in Huntington. After graduating from Huntington East High School in 1969, he went on to study Business Administration at Marshall University. He graduated in 1973. After graduation, he landed a job as a contracts administrator for Northrop Grumman for 25 years. In 1972, he met Elizabeth Ann Porter, and they wed in May of 1974, going on to have two children: son, Stephen Kent Mullens Jr., and daughter, Kendall Leigh Mullens. Steve was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of Kent, Kendall and Elizabeth and always tried his best to support them. Steve was also a passionate member of The Big Orange Chorus and could often be found singing when he wasn’t at home. You would also find him swinging his golf club on many different courses. He also had a passion for Disney and amusement parks where he would have an enjoyment with his kids. Anyone who knew Steve knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. Stephen was predeceased by his father, Claude; mother, Mildred; and brother, Gary. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; brother, Mark; son, Kent; daughter, Kendall; niece, Lesley; and nephew, Todd. The family requests that a donation is made in his Name to Give Kids the World Village, Orlando, Fla., www.give.gktw.org/fundraiser/3113224. There will be a graveside service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, February 2, at 1 p.m. in Barboursville, West Virginia. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
