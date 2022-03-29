STEPHEN SCOTT WISE, 50 of Kenova, son of Fred L. Wise and Sandra Burgess Fitzpatrick, died March 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be 5 p.m. March 30 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

