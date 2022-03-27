STEPHEN SCOTT WISE, 50, of Kenova, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born October 18, 1971, in Huntington, son of Fred L. Wise and Sandra Burgess Fitzpatrick. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Leigh Ann Perdue; nieces, Kylie Perdue (Nathan Copley), Taylor Perdue, Graycen Perdue and Ruthie Sorrells; and a host of close friends. There will be a Celebration of Life conducted at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, with Pastor Dustin Clark officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the mortuary on Wednesday. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Could rising inflation be stoking a housing market crash?
- BUSINESS BEAT: The Goods opens in downtown Huntington
- Police searching for man accused of making terroristic threats
- Nucor invests $1B in W.Va. mill so far, with more expected this year
- ANDREA NICHOLE KIRK
- DAVID EARL SOWARDS
- HHS teacher breaks the mold to help students grow
- Huntington man admits to federal child porn charge
- WILLIAM RONALD JAMES MAYES JR.
- ELLA LOUISE “LULU” BOWEN
Collections
- Photos: Spring Bridal Fair at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, softball
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, baseball
- Photos: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church honors members
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, baseball
- Photos: Cabell County Public Library Director Judy Rule retirement party
- Photos: Huntington Fire Department promotion ceremony
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland takes on Hurricane
- Photos: 2022 Volunteer Luncheon
- Photos: “Roaring Twenties” Mom and Son Prom