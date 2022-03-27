STEPHEN SCOTT WISE, 50, of Kenova, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born October 18, 1971, in Huntington, son of Fred L. Wise and Sandra Burgess Fitzpatrick. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Leigh Ann Perdue; nieces, Kylie Perdue (Nathan Copley), Taylor Perdue, Graycen Perdue and Ruthie Sorrells; and a host of close friends. There will be a Celebration of Life conducted at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, with Pastor Dustin Clark officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the mortuary on Wednesday. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you