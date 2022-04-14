STEPHEN “STEVE” WESLEY FERRELL, 79, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington April 11, 2022. Steve was born April 4, 1943, to the late Omar A. and Bertha Baumgardner Ferrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Eloise Malcolm Perry and Helen Hitchings, and three brothers-in-law, J. Richard Malcolm, Franklin Hitchings and Jim Wheeler. Steve is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet Wheeler Ferrell, his son, Stephen Wesley Ferrell II, his wife, Sara Pucke, granddaughters, Fiona and Nora Ferrell, and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Steve graduated from Huntington High School in 1961, where he was a proud member of the Pony Express Band. He attended Marshall University and worked as a technician for C&P Telephone and its succeeding companies until retirement. He took care of the phone system at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium for Marshall football games for many years. Steve was a veteran who faithfully served in the Army Reserve. He was a dedicated member of the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society for over half a century and served in many roles. He treasured the friends he made through the society. In addition to trains, Steve loved and raised horses and rebuilt antique horse buggies. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call from noon until service time on Friday. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
