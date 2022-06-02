STERLING EDWIN PAUGH was born on June 2, 1952, in the small town of West Hamlin, W.Va. Eddie (as he was known to his family and friends) passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on May 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Eddie's childhood was spent in Salt Rock, W.Va., later moving to Barboursville, W.Va. He was the youngest of four children to the late Sterling and Evelyn Paugh, of which he was often believed to be "the favorite." During his young years, Eddie played sports, helped his dad on the farm and formed wonderful friendships. He was a graduate of Barboursville High School in 1970, and then went on to earn his Bachelor of Education at Marshall University in 1975. After a short time teaching, he found his passion for sales, from Nestle, to Johnson & Johnson, and eventually becoming owner and president of FMP Healthcare. His dedication to his business never ended.
Throughout Eddie's adult life, nobody gave him more joy than his son, Tyson. Their relationship was notably strengthened as they transitioned their lives from West Virginia to Pittsburgh, Pa. Their special father-son relationship grew into a beautiful friendship.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Paugh, his son, Tyson Paugh (Amber), granddaughter, Madison Boyd, and sisters, Linda Jefferson, Mary Bevins (Tom), Connie Desmond (Dick), and JoEllen Boback (mother of Tyson), all who dearly loved him. His big sisters enjoyed spoiling him with his favorite meals, fluffed pillows and special gifts. He is also survived by nieces, Shannon Grabowski (Chuck), Summerson Springer (Bryan), nephews, Rod Moehling, Scott Hensley (Sheila), Eric Desmond, and many great- nieces and nephews. "Uncle Ed" was the fun-loving, thrill-seeking uncle, always ready to have a good time.
Eddie attended New Life Fellowship Church in Bridgeville, Pa. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va. Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
