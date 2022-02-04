STEVE ROGER MARICH, 76, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at his home in Huntington. He was born September 13, 1945, at Lorado in Logan County, W.Va., a son of the late Lorene Spears and William (Bill) Marich. Also preceding him in death is his oldest sister, Betty Jo Marich Davis, and his brother-in-law, Clarence Jude. He graduated from Man High School in 1963, where he was on the Hillbilly football team. Steve also served four years in the Air Force. He graduated from Marshall University in 1971, where he was in the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and continued throughout his life to avidly support Marshall University Athletics. Steve worked for Ford Motor Credit, where he was an Assistant Branch Manager until he retired. He enjoyed golfing and fishing with friends, and hunting with his brother at their hunting camp. Steve was a member of the Northeastern Kentucky Fish & Game Association. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Katherine Parsons Marich; his brother, William (Willy) Marich and his wife Debie; two sisters, Stella Ann Marich Jude and Diane Marich Short and her husband Ronald Short. He also had nieces, Shannon Jude, Megan Jude Russell, Aimee Short Bailey, Lori Davis Acord; nephews, Michael Davis, Billy Davis and Chris Short; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his extended family, along with a host of friends from Ford Motor Credit Company and the Tri-State area. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man, W.Va. Funeral services will begin Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man, W.Va., with Rev. Robert Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent to www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
