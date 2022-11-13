Steven Anthony Blackburn
STEVEN ANTHONY BLACKURN, 64, of Barboursville, passed away November 11, 2022. He was born November 1, 1958 in Hopkinsville, Ky., a son of the late Clyde and Marie Blackburn. He is survived by his wife, Sonia Roby Blackburn; son and daughter-in-law, William Anthony and Taylor Marie Blackburn of Huntington; sister, Sandy Noble of Arizona; one brother, David Blackburn of Florida; and two grandchildren, Logan Clyde Blackburn and Claire Marie Blackburn. Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

