Steven Darrell II Miller

STEVEN DARRELL MILLER II, 38, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Ky., surrounded by his loving family after a long, courageous battle. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m., Monday, June 12, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Justin Wine. He was born on September 16, 1984, in Charleston, W.Va., the son of Steven Miller (and Kathleen) of Leon, W.Va., and Jo Hudnall Bess of Hurricane, W.Va. He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Clarence Bess. He is survived by his loving wife Tiffany Gooderham Miller, sons Ryan Hunter of Buffalo, W.Va., Tucker Miller and Davis Miller of Huntington, W.Va., sisters Meredith (John) Vance of Tornado, W.Va., Kathryn (Scott) Lowther of Sissonville, W.Va., and Kirstyn (Joe) Erwin of Teays Valley, W.Va., many special nieces and 1 nephew, and father-in-law and mother-in-law and sisters-in-law whom he loved as his own, Carl and Rosemary Gooderham and Mary Beth Clark of Huntington and many special friends. Steven loved hunting, fishing, camping, boating, beekeeping, being outdoors and simply being with his family whom he adored. He loved a corny dad joke or funny movie quote and told them often. He could fix just about anything. In his words "If you can't be handsome, you better be handy" (although he was both). He graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 2003. He was an Army combat veteran having served in Iraq, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star with Valor, Army Commendation medal and various other medals. He graduated from Marshall University and worked for the Huntington VA regional office as a Veterans Service Representative and Appeal Hearings Representative for 10 years. He then went on to earn his HVAC and electrician licenses and was employed with FamilyCare Health Centers as a maintenance technician. Although he didn't receive the transplant he so desperately wanted and needed, he was able to give that gift of life to others through organ donation. While his family is completely heartbroken to lose him, they rest in the comfort of knowing he is at peace and no longer suffering. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his name be made to The Fisher House Foundation or the Gary Sinise Foundation or simply consider registering to be an organ donor.
