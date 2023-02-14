STEVEN E. OWENS fell asleep in the Lord on February 11, 2023. He was surrounded by family and reposed at his home in Port Crane, N.Y. Steven was born on November 28, 1955, at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. He graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing and took classes at Marshall University. He worked as a Registered Nurse in West Virginia, Georgia, and for 21 years at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, New York. His specialty was as an open-heart recovery nurse in the CCU and was known to be exemplary with his patient care.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, William T. Owens Sr., and survived by his mother, Betty, his devoted wife, Marsha, his brother, Tom (GeeGee), and four children, Kara Mayle (Brian), Christa Gabriel (Dennis), Nicholas Owens (Ashley), and Adam Owens. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was known for his devotion to his faith and church; devotion to wife and family; dedication to the nursing staff, and his strong work ethic. He was initially trained as a carpenter and had a fondness for all kinds of tools.
The funeral service is 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 14 at St. Maximus Orthodox Church in Owego, N.Y. A Panikhida will be served on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Maximus Orthodox Church, 4447 Gaskill Rd, Owego, NY 13827.
