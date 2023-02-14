STEVEN E. OWENS fell asleep in the Lord on February 11, 2023. He was surrounded by family and reposed at his home in Port Crane, N.Y. Steven was born on November 28, 1955, at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. He graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing and took classes at Marshall University. He worked as a Registered Nurse in West Virginia, Georgia, and for 21 years at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, New York. His specialty was as an open-heart recovery nurse in the CCU and was known to be exemplary with his patient care.

Steven was preceded in death by his father, William T. Owens Sr., and survived by his mother, Betty, his devoted wife, Marsha, his brother, Tom (GeeGee), and four children, Kara Mayle (Brian), Christa Gabriel (Dennis), Nicholas Owens (Ashley), and Adam Owens. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you