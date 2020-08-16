Essential reporting in volatile times.

STEVEN ESTEL BRUMFIELD, 63, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence. A graveside funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Eddie Hay on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Community Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow. Steven was born on June 5, 1957, in Huntington, to Estel Brumfield and the late M. Gail Brumfield. Steven was a construction worker. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother, Hurston Ray Brumfield. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Cindy Brumfield; two daughters and sons-in-law, Dorinda (Jonathan) Ball and Angela (Waylon) Brumfield; four grandchildren, Cassie Brumfield, Tyler Brumfield, Chelsie Brumfield and Laikyn Ball; one great-grandchild, Cooper Shane Saunders — hand-picked by his papaw; two brothers, Martin Ray Brumfield of Columbus, Ohio, and Bryan (Tina) Edward Brumfield of Lugoff, S.C.; and a nephew, Ryan Brumfield. There will be no visitation and no procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

