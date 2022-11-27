STEVEN GRIFFIN JORDAN, 75, son of Cortland and Betty Jordan, passed away at his home in Catlettsburg, Kentucky on November 21, 2022. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Allen C. Jordan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Linda R. Jordan; a brother, Marvin Jordan (Judy); children Adam Jordan (Kelly), Evelyn Simmons (Bradwick), and Kristen Parsons (Joshua); grandchildren Garrett Jordan, Hunter Jordan, Savannah Watts (Kyle), Luke Parsons, and Logan Parsons; and his beloved dog, Max.
Steve was raised and lived the majority of his life in Kenova, W.Va. He loved his community and felt honored to be in service to it. A dedicated employee for over 30 years at Big Sandy Furniture he retired as Safety and Security Director. He served as Municipal Judge in Kenova from 1986-2019 and upon retirement he still dedicated his time as a visiting judge in order to continue the work he loved.
Steve also was a devoted member of the Kenova fire department, and an Army veteran that served in Germany during the Vietnam Era. WSAZ recognized him as a Hometown Hero for his efforts in establishing Kenova's Historical Society.
Steve belonged to many organizations including The Masonic Lodge 110, Sons of The American Revolution, and The American Legion Post 93. One of the many joys of his volunteer work was playing Santa for the American Legion. He loved the joy and hope he brought to the children who told him their Christmas wishes at Breakfast with Santa and seeing the smiles on their faces during the Christmas parade when he and his wife rode the sleigh together.
He was a member of Huntington Christian Church and dedicated himself to Jesus. His whole life was dedicated to the service of others and the betterment of his community.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, which builds mortgage-free smart homes for our most catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. t2t.org.
Funeral service will be conducted at noon Monday, November 28, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service (10 a.m. to noon). Online condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFH.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JACKIE L. BELL, 84 of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2022,…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.