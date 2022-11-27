STEVEN GRIFFIN JORDAN, 75, son of Cortland and Betty Jordan, passed away at his home in Catlettsburg, Kentucky on November 21, 2022. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Allen C. Jordan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Linda R. Jordan; a brother, Marvin Jordan (Judy); children Adam Jordan (Kelly), Evelyn Simmons (Bradwick), and Kristen Parsons (Joshua); grandchildren Garrett Jordan, Hunter Jordan, Savannah Watts (Kyle), Luke Parsons, and Logan Parsons; and his beloved dog, Max.

Steve was raised and lived the majority of his life in Kenova, W.Va. He loved his community and felt honored to be in service to it. A dedicated employee for over 30 years at Big Sandy Furniture he retired as Safety and Security Director. He served as Municipal Judge in Kenova from 1986-2019 and upon retirement he still dedicated his time as a visiting judge in order to continue the work he loved.

