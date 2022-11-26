STEVEN GRIFFIN JORDAN, 75 of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Kenova, husband of Linda R. Jordan, died Nov. 21. He retired from Big Sandy Furniture as Safety and Security Director and was a former Kenova Municipal Judge. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 28 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.rollinsfh.com.

