STEVEN JAMES STREETS, 65 of Huntington, husband of Virginia Lyn Little Streets, died April 14 at home. Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 18 at Dock's Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home with a procession to follow to the cemetery. www.rollinsfh.com.

