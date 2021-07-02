STEVEN MAURICE ELLIS, 60 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 2, 2021, at noon at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Bob McGlone. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery. He was born June 25, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Joda Maurice Ellis II and Barbara Sue Church Ellis.
He was a graduate of Vinson High School. He worked for Camden Park helping with various rides throughout the park. He also worked for Null’s Machine Shop doing pump repairs for coal mining equipment. His desire was so strong to be a firefighter that he contemplated joining the Air Force but the Lord had other plans for him. He was accepted into the Huntington Fire Department in 1989.
Steven received his journeyman Firefighter Certification and later went to the ATF Academy and the Expert Witness Academy. He served as the girls softball coach for the IAFF team for several years. He loved being Santa Claus for the City Mission and to multiple friends and family throughout the years. He also disguised himself as the clown during the Huntington Fire Prevention Parades. Steven served as the president of the IAAI-CFI. He participated in training with the ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms). He became the first Certified Internal Fire Investigator and the first Certified Code Inspector for the Huntington Fire Department. He became an Arson Investigator earning Investigator of the Year and also earned the Towers of Freedom Hero Award. He proudly received a proclamation from the Mayor declaring Steve Ellis Day June 23, 2016.
Steve became a Certified International Association of Arson Investigators. He went to Maine to become the First K-9 Handler in Huntington, W.Va., working with his new partner Miss O’Leary. It’s also where he met his “brother from another mother,” Donnie Vinson, who held an honorable place in his life. They were part of the “4 Horseman” of the K-9 Arson Re-certification. He was a mentor to the Marshall Forensic Science Program. He became a Certified Private Investigator for multiple Insurance companies in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, thus establishing Ellis and Associates. Steven retired as Captain from the Huntington Fire Department on June 30, 2016. He made the City of Huntington a safer place while serving with honor throughout his career. He was a great example of the dedication, skill, and determination it takes to be a firefighter.
Steven was also a member of Vinson Memorial Christian Church in Huntington, W.Va., where he proudly served the Lord. He loved reading his Bible, studying and learning the word of God and sharing it when and where he could.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Bertha "Bert" Wells Ellis; daughters, Heather Porter (Michael) and Jessica Ellis (Jimmie); God-given son of whom he was very proud, David Wayne Dick; three grandchildren, Eli Porter, Jaelyn Ellis and Kolton Salyers; and two sisters, Marla Adkins (Gary) and Joi Swann (Chris). Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., and from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. The funeral service will be livestreamed Saturday, July 3, 2021, at www.regerfh.com. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.