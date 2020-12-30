SUE ANN CLARK, 71, died December 23, 2020, at her home in Woodstock, Ga., with her husband Jack Clark of 48 years and children Jennifer and Patrick close by. A celebration of life will be held in the spring, and ashes interred at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va., in the family plot. Born Sue Ann Phillips on December 21, 1949, at home in Lesage, West Virginia, to Lorena Faye and Conard Vance Phillips. Sue is survived by her husband, children and brother Joe Phillips; preceded in death by both parents and two brothers, Jerry Dale and Conard Vance Jr. Sue attended Marshall University, where she met her husband Jack. They lived in West Virginia, Maryland, South Carolina and finally Georgia. Beloved by family and friends, her larger-than-life personality and fantastic sense of humor will not be forgotten. As many have said through the years, "they broke the mold when they made Sue."

