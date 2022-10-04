SUE ANN GOOCH, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born Oct. 18, 1936, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert T. and Arvilla Bellomy Moseman. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Gooch. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Childers of Huntington; grandchildren Victoria (Lance) Herbert, Frank (Joni) Jefferson, Jeremy Huffman, Meghan (Joe) McCagg, and Aleshia Gooch; great-grandchildren Mason (Bethany) Beuhring, Hannah Herbert, Ri Herbert, Sophi Herbert, Mack Herbert, Brandon Rivera Jefferson, Raven Jefferson, Julia Huffman, Brooklynn McCagg, Michael McCagg, Karson Gooch, Chase Stickell, and Charlie Stickell; and great- great-grandchildren Gideon, Judah, Jay, Asa, and Rosie Beuhring. Funeral services will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service.

