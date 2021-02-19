SUE ELLEN TEACH GILLEM, 80, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born October 31, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, and grew up in Happy Hollow, Kenova, W.Va., daughter of the late Opal Riggs Plyburn and her late stepfather, Pearley Plyburn, and the late Martin Teach. Sue was a 1958 graduate of C-K High School and a 1963 graduate of the King’s Daughters School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for 43 years, having worked in Huntington, W.Va., Clearwater, Fla., and Greenville, S.C., and retired from King’s Daughters Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepbrother, William “Bill” Plyburn. Survivors include a son, Robert Travis, and daughter, Karen Teach. The family would like to thank CHH Home Care Medicine and St. Mary’s Home Health and all of their staff that cared for their mother. At her request, there will be no public services. Private burial will be in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

