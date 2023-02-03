"SUE" ELMA JEAN TAYLOR, 75 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at CAMC Hospice House, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Tim Porter officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born June 28, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late William "Bill" and Naomi Crow Brooks. Sue retired after twenty-five-plus years of service as an Activities Director at Pulley's Care Center and Madison Park Healthcare. She enjoyed spending time with family, camping, cooking and of course her passion, serving the elderly. Survivors include a daughter, Kellie Taylor-Freeman and husband Heath of Proctorville, Ohio; a son, Matt Robinson of Hamlin, W.Va.; two brothers, William "Billy" Brooks and David Brooks and wife Debbie, all of Huntington, W.Va.; two very-loved grandchildren, Meredith Taylor and Taylor Robinson; one great-grandson, John Taylor; and several special nieces and nephews. Visitation will be two hours prior to funeral services at Beard Mortuary.
