"SUE" ELMA JEAN TAYLOR, 75 of Huntington, mother of Kellie Taylor-Freeman of Proctorville, Ohio, and Matt Robinson of Hamlin, W.Va., died Feb. 1 in CAMC Hospice House, Charleston. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Burial at a later time in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She retired as an Activities Director at Pulley's Care Center and Madison Park Healthcare. Visitation will be two hours before service.

