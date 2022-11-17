SUE R. MEARS passed away on October 24, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Sue was born Margaret Sue Rice in Elyria, Ohio, on May 5, 1938 to the late Gladys Nadine Motts Rice and Gerald Stowell Rice. Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Dick, and her son, Todd Mears. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Janet Mears, and their children, John Cullen and Meredith of Huntington, W.Va.; her son and daughter-in-law, Edward "Ted" and Marcy Mears, and their daughter, Bethany of St. Cloud, Minn.; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Mears; and her daughter, Kristen of Scott Depot, W.Va. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, W.Va., reception prior to the service will be held from 1-2 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Dover Burial Park on December 27, 2022, where Sue will rest by her husband, Dick. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Huntington, W.Va. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va. is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you