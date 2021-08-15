“I love Jesus and I was a teacher!” Those are the two things Sue Wills, of Huntington, said she wanted people to remember her by. Sue passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, due to complications from a fall at her home. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at noon at the Central Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Ronnie Adams. Sue was born December 9, 1946, to Aymer and Garnett Wills in Charleston, W.Va. Her father died when Sue was four and her mother passed away when she was eight. She was in the foster care system until the age of thirteen when her cousin, Lewis Clay, adopted her. Lewis and his wife, Jane, as Sue would say, showed her what love truly was by bringing her into their family. Sue is preceded in death by her adopted mother, Jane Clay; two sisters, Patty Kelly and Linda Harris; a baby brother who died at birth; and her boyfriend of 15 years, Glen Marcum. Sue is survived by her only child, Colin (Brenda) Wills; two grandchildren, Ethan and Lauren Wills; three brothers, Roger (Susan) Clay of Vero Beach, Fla., Randy (Jenny) Clay of Marietta, Ga., and Jeff (Melissa) Clay of Vero Beach, Fla. The man that welcomed her into his family, Lewis Clay, just celebrated his 90th birthday as well. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as so many of her Church family. Sue received her Undergraduate and Master’s degree from Marshall University in Elementary Education. She retired from the South Point School system, where she taught at Burlington Elementary for 30 years. Combine this with her teaching in West Virginia as well as teaching online college courses in the summer, and she taught for close to 40 years. Sue held many positions at her “home away from home” Central Church of the Nazarene. Over the years, she taught Sunday School, drove the church van, printed bulletins, handled mission projects as well as being the youth leader and church secretary before age and health issues limited her ability to do various jobs. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of the services. Visitation will be held at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, on Tuesday evening, August 17, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. as well as Wednesday morning, August 18, from 11 a.m. until service time. She will be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, Sue’s passion was her church, so donations may be made to the Central Church of the Nazarene Building Fund/Missions. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The funeral service will be livestreamed at the Reger Funeral Home website on Wednesday at noon.
